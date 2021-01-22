Coach D.J. Smith confirmed Wolanin is expected to play on the team's western Canada trip, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Wolanin never really got going last year, as a torn labrum kept him out from September until March, when the league's hiatus began. The Senators play their next six on the road, so Wolanin might be a cheap option in daily leagues, depending on how Smith uses him.
