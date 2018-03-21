Play

Senators' Christian Wolanin: Secures entry-level deal

Wolanin signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.

Wolanin racked up 35 points in 40 games for the University of North Dakota this season. The Michigan native -- who was selected by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft -- will likely suit up for AHL Belleville for at least a year before getting a shot in the NHL.

