The Senators opted to reassign Wolanin to AHL Belleveille on Tuesday.

Despite notching seven points in the last 14 games, Wolanin owns just a plus-1 rating over that span and a minus-6 mark over the last seven contests. A liability on the back end, the Senators replaced Wolanin with Andreas Englund, who will fill out the defensive group heading into a two-game road trip Wednesday and Thursday.