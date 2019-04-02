Senators' Christian Wolanin: Sent back to minors
The Senators opted to reassign Wolanin to AHL Belleveille on Tuesday.
Despite notching seven points in the last 14 games, Wolanin owns just a plus-1 rating over that span and a minus-6 mark over the last seven contests. A liability on the back end, the Senators replaced Wolanin with Andreas Englund, who will fill out the defensive group heading into a two-game road trip Wednesday and Thursday.
