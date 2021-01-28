Wolanin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Wolanin won't be eligible to play until the Feb. 4 matchup against the Canadiens, but there's still no clear timeline for the 25-year-old's return to action. The Quebec native went pointless with a minus-3 rating through his first four games of the year.
