Senators' Christian Wolanin: Signs two-year deal
Wolanin secured a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension with the Senators on Thursday.
Wolanin's deal is two-way contract in the first year, but converts to a one-way deal in the second, which will likely ensure the blueliner's spot on the 23-man roster. Even with the flexibility in 2019-20, the departures of Ben Harpur and Cody Ceci could open the door for Wolanin to log significant time in the NHL this season.
