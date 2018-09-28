Senators' Christian Wolanin: Skips back to AHL
Wolanin was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The University of North Dakota product recorded one goal and two helpers over 10 games of his debut season with the Senators in 2017-18. Wolanin is physical and does well creating open space from the blue line, but it appears the 2015 fourth-round (107th overall) pick will start out the new season in the minors. Given how often injuries surface across the NHL, it still might not take long for Wolanin to reemerge on hockey's grandest stage.
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...