Wolanin was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The University of North Dakota product recorded one goal and two helpers over 10 games of his debut season with the Senators in 2017-18. Wolanin is physical and does well creating open space from the blue line, but it appears the 2015 fourth-round (107th overall) pick will start out the new season in the minors. Given how often injuries surface across the NHL, it still might not take long for Wolanin to reemerge on hockey's grandest stage.