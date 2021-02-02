Wolanin (lower body) is expected to start skating Thursday but figures to remain out of the lineup for the Senators' next three contests, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

In four appearances this season, Wolanin hasn't offered much in terms of fantasy production with just four shots, two PIM and one hit while averaging 14:30 of ice time. Even once cleared to return, the 25-year-old blueliner is unlikely to see a significant uptick in minutes, which makes him a low-end fantasy option at best.