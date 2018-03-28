Senators' Christian Wolanin: Still looking for first NHL point
Wolanin is still looking for his first NHL point after once again falling to hit the scoresheet in Tuesday's loss to the Islanders.
Through his first four NHL contests, Wolanin is averaging 15:32 of ice time, including 1:08 worth of power play time. The tall, lanky defender registered 35 points in 40 contests for the University of North Dakota this past season, so the Sens would be wise to get him out there with the man advantage as much as possible. With Ottawa currently sporting the second-worst record in the NHL and in full tank mode, they should be giving the 2015 fourth-round selection as much playing time as he can handle.
