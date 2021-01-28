Wolanin (lower body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Canucks.
Wolanin played just 7:35 in this contest and posted one shot on goal with a minus-2 rating. He was ruled out after the end of the second period. He had played in the Senators' last two games but has also served as a healthy scratch at times. The severity of Wolanin's injury is unknown currently, but if he's forced to miss time, Josh Brown or Artyom Zub are options to enter the lineup.
