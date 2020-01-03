Wolanin (shoulder) is expected to be ready to play by mid-February, at which point he'll report to AHL Belleville, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Wolanin is still recovering from the torn labrum he sustained in September. There will only be approximately six weeks remaining in the season once Wolanin is cleared to play, so he likely won't see any action at the NHL level this year. If that ends up being the case, the 24-year-old will set his sights on securing a spot on the 2020-21 Opening Night roster.