Senators' Christian Wolanin: Three points in last six games
Wolanin scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 2-0 win over St. Louis.
He's been sharp since his call up and has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last six games. Wolanin's audition for a full-time gig in 2019-20 is on. He could deliver some sneaky fantasy value given his minor league success.
