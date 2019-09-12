Senators' Christian Wolanin: Will miss four months minimum
Wolanin suffered a torn labrum that will keep him on the shelf for at least the next four months, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
At best, Wolanin could be available in mid-January, though working his way into the lineup after such a long layoff could be tough. The blueliner was poised to take the next step in his development this year and figured to play in more than the 30 games he logged last year. In those appearances, the Quebec City native notched 12 points, 36 shots and 31 blocks and very well could have topped each of those numbers this year. With Wolanin out of the mix, Erik Brannstrom and Christian Jaros will likely battle for the sixth spot on the blue line.
