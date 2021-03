Bishop notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bishop set up a Ryan Dzingel goal in the first period to help the Senators earn a 2-0 lead. The assist was Bishop's first point in his second game with the Senators. The 24-year-old also has three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating. He'll remain in the mix for fourth-line minutes while Artem Anisimov (upper body) is out.