Bishop inked a one-year, two-way deal for the 2021-22 season, keeping him from reaching free agency.

The Senators already made clear that they see Bishop as part of their long-term future by getting him more games at AHL Belleville when the NHL season concluded, and the extension only confirms that. He managed three assists in 13 games with Ottawa, so the potential is there for him to contribute, but the fact that he's on a two-way deal says the Senators are in no rush, limiting his value to the deepest of dynasty formats.