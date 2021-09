Bishop (lower body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Bishop was injured in the second period of the contest. The severity of his injury is unknown, but the Senators may be exercising caution considering it's a preseason game. The 25-year-old is expected to compete for a roster spot with the big club, although it's more likely he begins 2021-22 with AHL Belleville, especially if the injury costs him time.