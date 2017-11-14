Senators' Clarke MacArthur: NHL career may be over

Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 that MacArthur, who's battled several neck and concussion injuries, may have played his last NHL game, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

The GM used the words "highly doubtful" that MacArthur will be able to hit game ice in the NHL ever again. The scoring winger did make a courageous return in time for the tail end of the 2016-17 campaign, as well as the corresponding postseason, but he's appeared in only eight regular-season games the past two years. Assuming this is the last we see of MacArthur, he finishes with 304 points (133 goals, 171 assists) over 552 career contests.