Senators' Claude Giroux: Adds insurance goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Giroux scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Giroux has three goals and six helpers over his last eight games. The 37-year-old forward restored a two-goal lead for the Senators at 15:28 of the third period. He's up to eight goals, 28 points, 68 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-10 rating over 40 appearances this season. He's on pace to finish between his previous two years' outputs -- he had 64 points in 2023-24 before dipping to 50 points in 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25.
More News
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Two assists in 1,300th NHL game•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Extends point streak•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Two helpers against 'Hawks•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Bends twine Thursday•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Two points in win•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Collects two assists•