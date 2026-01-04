Giroux scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Giroux has three goals and six helpers over his last eight games. The 37-year-old forward restored a two-goal lead for the Senators at 15:28 of the third period. He's up to eight goals, 28 points, 68 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-10 rating over 40 appearances this season. He's on pace to finish between his previous two years' outputs -- he had 64 points in 2023-24 before dipping to 50 points in 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25.