Giroux notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Giroux continued his strong play by getting on the scoresheet for the sixth time in seven games. He has three goals and five helpers, including a trio of power-play points, in that span. The 35-year-old continues to excel in a top-six role with 25 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 26 appearances. Giroux's reliable and steady offense makes him a solid fantasy option in all formats.