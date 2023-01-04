Giroux logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Giroux helped set up Derick Brassard's power-play goal early in the second period before assisting on Tim Stutzle's tally later in the frame. Giroux now has two assists in consecutive games and seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last four contests. The 34-year-old center has been productive in his first season with the Senators, recording 15 goals and 21 assists in 38 games.