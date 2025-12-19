Giroux scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

Giroux was stuck in a rut from mid-November to mid-December, going 11 games without finding the back of the net. Since then, the veteran center has scored twice in his last four outings, adding an assist along the way. The Ontario native should still be capable of challenging for the 50-point threshold this year if he can avoid any more long-term slumps.