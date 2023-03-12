Giroux scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Giroux got the Senators on the board at 13:39 of the third period, breaking up Thatcher Demko's shutout bid. Over his last 12 games, Giroux has seven goals and 10 helpers with a plus-9 rating. The 35-year-old forward has secured his highest point total since 2018-19, with 28 goals and 66 points through 65 appearances. He's added 160 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating in a top-six role.