Giroux scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Giroux has earned five points over his last six outings, including two points with the man advantage. The 37-year-old forward remains steady on offense in a top-six role, though he's been hovering in the 16-17 minute range for ice time in the last couple of weeks, a noticeable drop compared to his 18:42 per game average. Fantasy managers won't mind if the change allows him to stay productive. Giroux is at 13 goals, 42 points, 119 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-2 rating over 65 appearances.