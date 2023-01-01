Giroux scored a goal during a 4-2 loss to the host Red Wings on Saturday.

Giroux gave the Senators a 2-0, first-period lead by sliding the puck between his legs to deke defender Jake Walman and secure his first goal in five contests. Giroux, who leads the Senators with 15 tallies, added four shots and two hits in the defeat.