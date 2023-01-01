Giroux scored a goal during a 4-2 loss to the host Red Wings on Saturday.
Giroux gave the Senators a 2-0, first-period lead by sliding the puck between his legs to deke defender Jake Walman and secure his first goal in five contests. The 34-year-old right winger scored his first goal in five contests Saturday. Giroux, who leads the Senators with 15 tallies, added four shots and two hits in the defeat.
