Giroux notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Giroux helped out on the first two goals of the game, scored by Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson (on the power play). This ended a four-game point drought for Giroux. The 37-year-old forward remains fairly productive given his age and middle-six role at even strength. He's at four goals, 12 helpers, 43 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through 23 appearances this season, a pace better than the one that yielded 50 points in 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25.