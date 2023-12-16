Giroux posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Giroux saw a four-game point streak end Thursday versus the Blues. He's up to four goals and four assists over eight outings in December while playing in a top-six role. Giroux has an excellent 24 points (six on the power play), 71 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 25 contests overall.