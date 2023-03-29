Giroux is under the weather and missed practice Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Giroux is currently stuck in a nine-game goal drought but has racked up 28 shots and five assists over that stretch. Despite the goal slump, the veteran should be capable of offering top-half fantasy value if he can suit up versus the Flyers on Thursday. If not, Mathieu Joseph or Drake Batherson could be in line for a promotion to the top trio.