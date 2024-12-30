Giroux scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Giroux continues to be productive -- he has two goals and four assists over his last seven contests. He's done that with a slightly reduced role on the third line, though he continues to see time on the power play. The 36-year-old forward is at nine goals, 24 points, 69 shots on net, 33 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 36 outings this season.