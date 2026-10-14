Giroux tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to St. Louis.

Giroux tallied the lone goal of the first two periods for Ottawa, where he brought the team within one goal before things got out of hand. The 38-year-old forward's tally Tuesday was his first goal of the new season, where he now has five points, 10 shots on net, a plus-six rating and eight hits across seven appearances. He should remain heavily involved for the Senators from his spot on the team's secondary power-play unit and middle-six role at even strength. Expect the 19-year NHL veteran to challenge for the 50-point mark in the 2026-27 campaign after falling one point shy of the threshold a season ago. Giroux is currently a solid streaming option in deep, category-based fantasy leagues.