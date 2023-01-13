Giroux supplied a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Giroux set up a Derick Brassard power-play tally in the first period and helped out on a Artem Zub empty-netter in the third. Over the last seven games, Giroux has a goal and eight helpers. He swapped places with Alex DeBrincat for Thursday's game -- Giroux played on the second line instead of in his usual first-line gig. The 35-year-old forward is up to 15 tallies, 23 helpers, 94 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating through 41 contests overall.