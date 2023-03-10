Giroux scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.
Giroux didn't let the Kraken's 4-3 lead stand for long, responding after just 38 seconds by capitalizing on a turnover. He would force another turnover late in the frame, earning a secondary helper on Alex DeBrincat's game-winning goal. Giroux had been held off the scoresheet in the last two games after racking up 10 points across his previous four outings. The 35-year-old now has 27 tallies, 65 points (matching his total from last year), 158 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-8 rating through 64 appearances.
