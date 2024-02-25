Giroux picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
It extended his point streak to eight games and 10 points, including seven helpers. Giroux has 52 points and sits one point behind team scoring leader Tim Stutzle. At 36 years of age Giroux is as sharp as he was in his Philly days last decade.
