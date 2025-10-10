Giroux scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Giroux's goal was actually the game-winner, as the Lightning got one back after he scored. The 37-year-old is back with the Senators for a fourth campaign after signing a one-year deal in June. Giroux's offense has slipped during his time in Ottawa, going from 79 to 64 to 50 points over his first three years. He's in a middle-six role to begin 2025-26, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his numbers dip again this year.