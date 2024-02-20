Giroux notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Giroux is on a five-game point streak, earning three goals and four assists in that span. The 36-year-old helped out on the first of Mathieu Joseph's two goals in the contest. Giroux is up to 49 points, 134 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 52 appearances this season while seeing steady ice time in a top-six role.