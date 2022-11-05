Giroux will face Philadelphia for the first time Saturday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Giroux spent the first 14 seasons of his NHL career with the Flyers, but he was dealt at the trade deadline to Florida. He signed in the offseason with Ottawa and will face the Flyers at home Saturday. It should be more interesting next Saturday as the Senators will be in Philadelphia. Giroux is off to a good start this season with five goals and nine points in 10 games.