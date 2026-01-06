Giroux tallied a goal, placed three shots on net and served two PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

Giroux put the Senators on the board in Monday's contest with a goal midway through the second period. Overall, the 37-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 29 points, 71 shots on goal and 33 hits through 41 games this season. The NHL veteran is well above the necessary pace to record 40 points this season, which would extend his streak to 17 consecutive seasons reaching that mark. His offensive production has continued to age well, and his current point pace of 58 tallies gives him a decently high floor in fantasy for the rest of the year.