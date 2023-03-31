Giroux (illness) scored a goal Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia.
It was his first goal in 10 games (five assists). Giroux has 29 goals and 72 points in 75 games in his first season in Ottawa. The forward last hit this goal mark in 2017-18 when he found twine 34 times.
