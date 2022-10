Giroux scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

They were the first two points in a Sens' uniform for the 34-year-old winger with 1,020 NHL games under his belt. Giroux is coming off a 65-point campaign in 75 games between Philly and Florida last season, and should be a lock for another strong fantasy season. He now has 925 career points (295 goals, 630 assists).