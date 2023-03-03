Giroux scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Giroux was instrumental in the comeback win. He set up the tying goal by Derick Brassard at the start of the third and then scored the ultimate winner a few minutes later. He then set up the insurance goal by Tim Stutzle at 17:18. Girioux's current point streak stands at four games and 10 points (three goals, seven assists), and he has a goal in each of his last three games. At 35, Giroux has 63 points, including 26 goals, in 61 games, a pace he hasn't delivered since his 2018-19 season in Philly.