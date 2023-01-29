Giroux scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over Montreal.
He now has 19 goals and 28 assists in 49 games, and is riding a four game, eight-point streak that includes goals in three straight games (four). Giroux has been "as advertised" since his arrival in Canada's capital.
