Giroux scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
Giroux fired a shot from the right hashmarks by the boards that was inadvertently deflected in the slot by Chris Tanev and past Anthony Stolarz. Giroux in on a four-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists), and he's delivered a solid 43 points in 66 games this season.
