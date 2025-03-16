Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Giroux scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Giroux fired a shot from the right hashmarks by the boards that was inadvertently deflected in the slot by Chris Tanev and past Anthony Stolarz. Giroux in on a four-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists), and he's delivered a solid 43 points in 66 games this season.

More News