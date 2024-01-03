Giroux scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Giroux reached the 10-goal and 30-point mark with his second-period tally. He also set up the first of Vladimir Tarasenko's two tallies in the third. Giroux had seven helpers during his 10-game goal drought, continuing to provide solid offense in a top-six role. With 31 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 33 appearances, he's pretty close to an automatic option in fantasy formats that focus on scoring.