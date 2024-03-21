Giroux (illness) will play Thursday versus St. Louis.
Giroux was regarded as a game-time decision, but he ultimately won't miss playing time due to the illness. He has 19 goals and 57 points in 67 contests in 2023-24.
More News
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Plays hero Thursday•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Snags helper•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Eight-game, 10-point streak•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Extends point streak with helper•
-
Senators' Claude Giroux: Racks up three points in win•