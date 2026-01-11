Giroux dished out two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Giroux picked up a secondary helper on Fabian Zetterlund's opening goal before sliding the primary apple on Drake Batherson's late score. Overall, the 37-year-old Giroux now has 23 assists, 32 points, 77 shots on net and 36 hits through 44 games this season. Despite the team's inconsistencies as a whole, the veteran winger has 13 points in his last 12 games. He should continue to lead by example for the Senators, who will likely need him to continue producing points if they are to escape last place in the Atlantic Division. Giroux has solid fantasy value in nearly all leagues and should continue to play a large role in Ottawa's middle six.