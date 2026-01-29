Giroux scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Giroux ended an 11-game goal drought with his third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 38-year-old was still productive in that span, racking up seven assists, 16 hits and 15 shots on net. He should continue to be a positive contributor on offense as long as he's in a top-six role. Giroux has 10 goals, 37 points, 90 shots, 49 hits and a plus-13 rating over 53 appearances this season.