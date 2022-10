Giroux will make his Senators home debut Saturday, per the Ottawa Sun.

Giroux signed a three-year contract in the offseason and while he is expected to start the season with Tim Stutzle and Alex DeBrincat, he is likely to play Saturday alongside DeBrincat and Shane Pinto. Giroux had 21 goals and 65 points last season in 75 games and could see similar numbers as a top-six forward and top power play specialist this season.