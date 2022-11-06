Giroux scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
Giroux tapped in a cross-ice pass from Tim Stutzle to put the Sens up 1-0 early in the first period. It was his 300th NHL goal in his first game against his former team, and it stretched his current point streak to five games (six points) and goal streak to three contests (four).
