Giroux scored the game-winning goal and placed three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Giroux played the hero in Monday's third period with a wacky series of events occurring for the game-winner. He was tripped and ran into the net during the play, but his late goal stood because he hit the net after the puck crossed the line. The late winner brings Giroux up to 11 goals, 39 points and 94 shots on net across 55 games this season. The 38-year-old winger is currently thriving with a three-game point streak and 12 points across 16 games to begin the calendar year. He has been one of the primary contributors to Ottawa's offensive success as of late and should remain heavily involved down the stretch, making the veteran a viable fantasy option in most leagues moving forward.