Giroux scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Predators.
Giroux tallied the game-winner 3:36 into overtime, finishing a give-and-go with Tim Stutzle to complete the Seantors' comeback victory. The 36-year-old Giroux has points in four of his last five contests, notching two goals and two assists in that span. He's up to 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) through 46 games this season.
