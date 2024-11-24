Giroux had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

Giroux helped key a third-period push with a power-play goal late in the frame; his goal pushed the score to 4-2. November hasn't been kind to Giroux, who has just four points, three of which have come in the last two games, in 11 games. He's a bit of a fantasy risk right now until the team, which is on a five-game losing skid, finds some consistency.