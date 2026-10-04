Giroux delivered two assists in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

The 38-year-old veteran of 1,013 NHL games looked sharp out of the gate Saturday. Giroux is on the third line and will see duty on the second power-play unit. He's settled into a groove where he delivers about 50 points, including double digits on the power play, while continuing to win at least 500 faceoffs. Last season, Giroux's efficiency was excellent (63.1 percent) with 504 wins, and he delivered 600 wins (61.5 percent) the year before. He still has fantasy value in his tank.